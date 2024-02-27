WWE Hall of Famer demands the company make two new shirts for Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes

The WWE Universe is full of buzz tonight with the Elimination Chamber fallout on RAW. One Hall of Famer watched the show and had an interesting money-making idea for the company.

The post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW featured a promo segment between WrestleMania 40 opponents - Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. The Man used The Eradicator's "Rhea 'Bloody' Ripley" call sign, which brought a pop from the crowd and a roar on social media.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray watched the segment and noted the company can cash in. He also had a merchandise idea for the hype, the potential match with Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock, and the "Crybaby" buzz surrounding it.

"Shirts WWE should make immediately: I’m a Cody Crybaby. Rhea Bloody Ripley. #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio," Bully wrote.

Rhodes vs. The Rock has not been announced, but The American Nightmare issued the challenge this past weekend at Elimination Chamber.

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock at a WWE PLE in Saudi Arabia?

Cody Rhodes appeared at Elimination Chamber this past weekend and challenged The Rock.

Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is still scheduled for WrestleMania 40, likely for Night 2, so The American Nightmare vs. The Great One is not expected for Philadelphia. However, it seems fitting that the big singles match may take place in Saudi Arabia.

Cody took to his Instagram Stories and made his first public comments since issuing the challenge. The former AEW Executive Vice President left fans with five words to ponder on The Road to WrestleMania.

"Know who you're fighting for," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre defeated Rhodes on last week's RAW but will be going up against Grayson Waller this week. He is booked for upcoming SmackDown shows to continue the feud with The Bloodline.

Is Cody ready to dethrone Roman Reigns and take the title?