WWE Hall of Famer diagnosed with multiple serious issues while in hospital for 4 months; sends out urgent appeal to fans

A WWE Hall of Famer is still in critical condition after four months of hospitalization. Superstar Billy Graham's Facebook profile admin has provided an update about the star's condition and sent an urgent appeal as well.

Billy Graham's wife provided an update a few weeks back about the legend's health issues. He was dealing with congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss, saying he was "100% deaf" and had lost 65 pounds as a result.

The report was very discouraging and the legend was in the hospital for more than three months at the time.

The WWE star's Facebook admin has now provided further updates about the superstar's health and everything that has gone wrong. He said that it was four months since the star was either in the hospital or at the rehab center. He has lost 80 pounds in his position and is very weak as a result.

The WWE legend is deaf as a result of his Osteomyelitis infection as well. On top of everything else, he has been suffering from heart and lung concerns and was also suffering from kidney issues and was receiving dialysis.

"As a result of this infection, he is currently completely deaf. We’re praying this is temporary, and will resolve as the infection is treated. He has intermittently also suffered with kidney issues, and been on dialysis. This in addition to Billy having heart and lung concerns, sores from being in bed for 4 months and depression."

The admin sent out an urgent appeal on behalf of the superstar as well, sharing the GoFundMe link in the post. Due to illness, his wife has not been able to be at his side as well.

We at Sportskeeda wish WWE legend Superstar Billy Graham a swift recovery.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes