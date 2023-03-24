WWE Hall of Famer discloses what Stone Cold told him to tell current champion after the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently revealed what Stone Cold Steve Austin asked to tell current Intercontinental Champion Gunther after the 2023 Royal Rumble.

At the Royal Rumble, Gunther broke Rey Mysterio's long-held record of becoming the longest-surviving participant in a match. Despite being eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Champion broke Rey Mysterio's long-standing Royal Rumble record after entering the match at number one.

The Ring General won the match in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds, breaking Mysterio's previous record of 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 15 seconds set in 2006.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Journalist Bill Apter, DDP shared how impressed Stone Cold was with Gunther's performance at the Royal Rumble.

The Texas Rattlesnake messaged Page and asked him to praise The Ring General's impressive run in the bout.

"When he [Cody Rhodes] came back after all that time down, and he could have been #1 that came out. Gunther is a force to be reckoned with down the lane. Steve Austin actually texted me, 'Where are you?' I said, 'At the Rumble.' I already said this to Gunther earlier in the day, actually, at RAW 30th anniversary, I got to talk to him and tell him how great he was doing and what an impact he is having. But Austin had texted me, 'Tell him how great that match was, 'cause that kid worked his a** off,'" DDP said. [5:27 - 6:08]

Check out the full video below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently opened up about wanting a match against John Cena

The WWE Hall of Famer competed in the ring against several iconic WWE stars but never got a chance to wrestle John Cena. Cena began to gain popularity and ascend to the top of the WWE card shortly after The Texas Rattlesnake announced his retirement.

While speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Steve Austin stated that he would have loved to work with John Cena and hailed him for his ability to get fans engaged in his feuds.

"Godd**n, working with him would've been a highlight and I had a bunch of highlights and it would've been a real special thing because there's something about John [Cena] that people get so invested in his matches. He's a very special talent. It would've been great to have a match with him but will it ever happen? No," Stone Cold Steve Austin said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if The Texas Rattlesnake will appear at this year's WrestleMania. Stone Cold has already stated that he has not heard back from WWE regarding a possible match.

Do you think Stone Cold will appear at WrestleMania Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.

Fans can check out the official website of DDP Yoga, a fitness program that helps you remain in your best shape, both physically and mentally. Check out the website here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back here.

Poll : 0 votes