WWE Hall of Famer dismisses the idea of Bobby Lashley being added to controversial WrestleMania 39 match 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently had his say on Bobby Lashley potentially being added to the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos bout at WrestleMania.

The former WWE Champion has had issues with Brock Lesnar all year, culminating for the time being at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month. As a result, The All Mighty moved on to a feud with Bray Wyatt. Meanwhile, The Beast found a new foe in Omos despite many fans not being keen on wanting to see the bout.

While Wyatt's status for WrestleMania 39 remains ambiguous thanks to his illness, Brock Lesnar and The Nigerian Giant have already been booked for a one-on-one match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

When asked about Bobby Lashley being thrown into the mix in the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T outright dismissed a possible triple threat match at WrestleMania 39.

"That's not their specialty. Those three big guys having to work from that perspective. It's hard to hide Omos in a triple threat. [laughs] That's what has to happen in a triple threat. Somebody's got to be stealth, somebody's got to be totally quiet, and there is no way we can go stealth or be quiet with somebody like Omos. As well as Brock Lesnar. As well as Bobby Lashley. I just don't see that playing out that well." [26:56-27-32]

Bobby Lashley should not face 40-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 39, according to the Hall of Famer

Bobby Lashley has had a rough Road to WrestleMania 39. After a disappointing segment between himself and Bray Wyatt, the latter disappeared from WWE TV altogether owing to a health issue.

Despite this, the company may have plans to have The All Mighty face SmackDown star LA Knight on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Knight seemingly confirmed the bout amid heavy rumors on SmackDown LowDown this past week.

Booker T, however, has his own take on the rumored bout. The Hall of Famer feels Bobby Lashley should not compete at The Show of Shows this year.

"I know everybody is saying he [Bobby Lashley] should be on the card but, that's just not the way it works." Booker T stated. "You can't spitball a match like that at the last minute with Bobby Lashley just because his dance partner went down. That's just not how it goes." [50:52 onwards]

In recent weeks, there have also been rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition anytime soon.

