Popular WWE star seemingly confirms match at WrestleMania 39

WWE is inching towards its biggest event of the year, and for obvious reasons WrestleMania 39 is the talk of the wrestling world. It now seems that SmackDown star LA Knight may have confirmed his match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Despite currently being one of the most popular names on the entire roster, Knight has not been booked for a match at The Show of Shows.

Recent reports have suggested that Triple H has a back-up plan for Bobby Lashley, considering the former WWE Champion's original opponent Bray Wyatt has been going through an undisclosed physical health issue.

With Wyatt's status unclear, several online sources and even a legendary Hall of Famer believe the bout to be scrapped. Meanwhile, LA Knight has been rallying for an "LA moment" at SoFi Stadium.

On SmackDown Lowdown following last Friday night's edition of the blue brand, LA Knight discussed his victory over former world champion Rey Mysterio, disregarding Dominik's interference. Furthermore, he stated that no matter what, WrestleMania 39 will have its LA moment.

This could also mean that a non-wrestling appearance is in the works, but if the rumor mill is to be believed, this may be LA Knight's subtle confirmation of an impromptu bout that will take place this weekend.

The Ghost of Madness @AmbrLeila Rumor mill has it that LA Knight will issue an open challenge and Stone Cold Steve Austin will answer it at WrestleMania 39 , LFG!!!! Rumor mill has it that LA Knight will issue an open challenge and Stone Cold Steve Austin will answer it at WrestleMania 39 , LFG!!!! https://t.co/cnajNKVgr0

While Stone Cold Steve Austin was heavily rumored until a few days ago, it seems less likely that the legend will return for a match or segment with the 40-year-old SmackDown star.

Will LA Knight's WrestleMania 39 match be made official ahead of the show on WWE SmackDown?

On the go-home edition of SmackDown this week, WWE is set to bring back the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The bout will feature several top stars who are unfortunately sitting on the bench for the biggest event of the year.

The likes of LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed and Dolph Ziggler, among other names, are expected to compete in the match.

The battle royal could set up LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39 Night One.

LA Knight has had the support of not only the fans, but even a legendary former six-time world champion, who recently praised the 40-year-old star for overcoming terrible bookings in the last few months. The legend even stated that Knight is destined to be a world champion himself despite not being the chosen one.

