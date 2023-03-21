Huge WrestleMania 39 match could allegedly be scrapped according to WWE Hall of Famer

Scheduled to take place across two nights in less than two weeks, WWE WrestleMania 39 has already been loaded with twelve matches. However, one marquee bout has allegedly been scrapped, according to Hall of Famer Booker T.

Bray Wyatt's illness has kept him off television during the build-up to the Showcase of the Immortals. His storyline had a promising start, beginning on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber last month, where Wyatt proclaimed he would go after the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

What transpired in the weeks that followed, however, has left fans bashing the feud, especially Bray Wyatt. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of the yet unannounced WrestleMania contest being nixed altogether:

"Something with that thing is off, man, but then again, I don't know," Booker T said. "I'm thinking no also. Who wins that match? What do we get out of that match? Who benefits from that match?" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.

While no official word has been out regarding the status of the bout itself, the latest report has now revealed Bray Wyatt is expected to be back next week, as WWE heads into the go-home editions of SmackDown and RAW.

The former WWE Champions have not met face-to-face yet

The Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley feud hit a low point on WWE RAW a few weeks ago, when Wyatt's 'Muscle Man Dance' video was played on TitanTron as Bobby Lashley walked down the ramp. The All Mighty was added to the clip.

It can be asseverated that Bray was referring to the body image of the ideal wrestlers WWE has pushed over the years as their main guy, but the segment itself was not well-received.

Perhaps the lack of storyline progression due to the unfortunate illness could be deemed as a possible reason for the feud to flop.

Booker T has even made an interesting point about why Bray Wyatt has been experiencing a poor reception of late.

Bray Wyatt's downward spiral has been perplexing considering only a few months ago he was the hottest name in all of pro wrestling.

The former two-time Universal Champion could turn the tides in the coming weeks with a good in-ring showcase at WrestleMania 39, should the Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley bout happen.

