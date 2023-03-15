"You haven't been doing any wrestling!" - Former world champion slams Bray Wyatt, discusses his lack of momentum since WWE return

Since Bray Wyatt's abrupt disappearance from WWE TV in recent weeks, fans have turned on the 35-year-old star.

Whilst creative booking and a lack of progression in his storyline can be deemed as possible reasons for Wyatt's downward spiral, Hall of Famer Booker T believes it's because the former WWE Champion has not been wrestling.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his insight into Bray Wyatt's search for "new momentum" after dropping previous gimmicks such as The Fiend and The Eater of Worlds cult-leader.

"Bray Wyatt, as far as left to be desired, I think it's due to trying to find the momentum of what Bray Wyatt was before he left." Booker T began. "He was selling all the merchandise, putting on certain kind of matches, we still were trying to figure out what Bray Wyatt really was. We were hanging on. We were on the ride. And then Bray Wyatt left, and then now, coming back, trying to pick that momentum up again, or trying to find new momentum, I think it's been difficult." [1:20:26 onwards]

The Hall of Famer then shifted his focus to the topic of Bray not wrestling matches since his October 2022 return at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

"The stories in wrestling is one thing, but people want to see you wrestle, okay? That's what Bray Wyatt has not been, going out and really, making people feel a certain way because, honestly, since he's been back he hadn't been doing a whole lot of it! Am I right here or what? You [Bray Wyatt] haven't been doing any wrestling! And that's what this is. It's a wrestling business. And I think there's a disconnect there."

Read more about a wrestling veteran calling Bray a "pudgy fat bearded f**k" here. Meanwhile, a former WWE writer had massive praise for him, even claiming that the 35-year-old may be in the wrong business.

Bray Wyatt is still expected to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39

Despite a lackluster build-up, WWE fans were left disappointed at the prospect of Wyatt not wrestling at all in the biggest show of the year. The former WWE Champion has been dealing with some health issues as per reports. But the latest news, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, states that:

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania. He should be back very soon. So we'll see. That's pretty much all I can say. I mean, there is something to it but I'm not at liberty to discuss it. As far as everything I've been told, it's not a creative issue or anything like that."

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt!! Lets Goo! lets get their families involved! #WWEChamber Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt!! Lets Goo! lets get their families involved! #WWEChamber https://t.co/RMqDpwc8eZ

Bray Wyatt has an awful record at The Showcase of the Immortals, losing against the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton (twice) and The Undertaker. His sole victory came at WrestleMania 36 in the Firefly Fun House match over Cena.

Will Bobby Lashley decimate Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes