"Hard to translate" - Former WWE writer on Bray Wyatt's skills as a performer

Wrestling fans were thrilled when Bray Wyatt returned to WWE back in October 2022. Lately, however, the former Universal Champion has been receiving backlash due to his slow storytelling, but that didn't stop Brian Gerwitz from praising Wyatt's acting skills.

Needless to say, Wyatt has always been a polarizing figure, more so now than ever before. The Eater of World's recent segment with Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW has been slammed by the WWE Universe as a prime example of bad creative.

Speaking on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz called Bray as one of the best actors in the promotion, even remarking that the 35-year-old "might be in the wrong medium."

"Bray Wyatt is one of those guys that is, might be in the wrong medium even, because sometimes it's so hard to translate what he does as a performer, an actor, into... Okay, now I need to pin your shoulders for a count of three or make you submit, it's like one of those things that is a little bit of a disconnect," Gerwitz stated. "Taker always kind of straddled that line of, I wanna take your soul and bury you within the pits of hell, but I also want to win a championship belt. *bursts out lauging* But it's always a pleasure watching Bray in action." [From 14:58 to 15-37]

Former WWE Champion reportedly refused to work with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

The perception of fans regarding Wyatt's character might be shared with a certain superstar backstage, as reports have been running rampant online suggesting that Brock Lesnar refused to work with him on The Grandest Stage.

Dave Meltzer shed light on the rumors on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that Brock Lesnar was originally supposed to defeat Bobby Lashley and move on to the Showcase of the Immortals for a match against Bray Wyatt.

"Originally what was going to happen was Brock [Lesnar] was beating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and that was going to lead to Brock against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and that’s why Bray Wyatt did that interview [calling out the winner]. But after they did that, they had to change the finish," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Lesnar and Wyatt were previously linked to a WrestleMania match back in 2016. However, the latter got injured, and the plans were subsequently scrapped.

The company was clearly building towards the bout, as the duo met during the Royal Rumble match that year and subsequently faced each other in a two-on-one Handicap match at the WWE Roadblock livestreaming event.

Brock Lesnar defeated Bray Wyatt and the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), and their feud fizzled out.

Wyatt's WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley is yet to be made official, but recent reports suggest that their bout will have a stipulation.

Do you think Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar will ever happen in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

