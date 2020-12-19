While the Internet and social media allow the WWE Universe to connect with their favorite Superstars on a personal level, it can also lead to some uncalled-for confrontations as platforms like Twitter has no shortage of trolls.

One such Twitter troll insulted Edge's wife Beth Phoenix after she posted a photo of themselves and said that their pairing was odd.

Looks like edge is taking a picture with some random soccer mom, head of the Pa, or Karen. Odd couple — TheNewGuy@idk:-/ (@colossalsavage) December 18, 2020

Not one to sit back, Edge called out the fan for his comments on Beth Phoenix and silenced him with a fitting response.

What you see is Adam standing with his wife & mother of their children whom he loves unconditionally. Assuming from your page that you won’t find out what that’s like & your biggest concern is making sure you have enough lubricant to get by until you next crawl out of your hole https://t.co/rY6kEg9pP6 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 19, 2020

Beth Phoenix who retired from WWE in 2012 was inducted to the Hall Of Fame in 2017. She returned as a surprise entrant earlier this year in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and is currently fulfilling her duties as a color commentator on NXT.

Edge, who had to retire prematurely in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2012. However, he shocked the WWE Universe when he came out of retirement and returned as a surprise entrant like Beth Phoenix in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Edge's current WWE run

After appearing at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge entered into a deeply personal feud with his former tag-team partner and friend, Randy Orton. Edge defeated Orton at WrestleMania 36 but lost to The Viper at the 2020 Backlash PPV in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

During the match, The Rated-R Superstar sustained an injury to his arm and had to take time off to undergo surgery. Currently, Edge is recuperating from his injury and has hinted that he might return soon.