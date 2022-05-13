'The relationship with Elias and Ezekiel is fascinating' - WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on a current RAW storyline (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens is convinced that Elias and Ezekiel are the very same people, and he is going out of his way to prove the same every week on RAW. That said, all of his efforts to uncover the truth have been unsuccessful thus far.

We asked a man who seemingly knows both men well about his thoughts on the current storyline. Wait, did WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett confirm that they are two different individuals?

"You know what? Ezekiel, he's such a good kid. And when me and Elias used to hang out together, it was fascinating... the relationship with Elias and Ezekiel is fascinating. But I'm glad that Elias is doing his thing. Ezekiel is getting a fair shot on Monday Night RAW. I wish Ezekiel nothing but good luck," said Jarrett. (26.55-27.22).

We asked Jarrett if he thought the storyline was similar to the Joseph Park and Abyss storyline from TNA. Never one to break kayfabe, the guitar-wielding legend said the following:

"Abyss was a crazy monster. Joe Park, what a fascinating young man he was. I'll just say he was a fascinating young man. And he used to love to talk about his grandma's chili. It gave him some flatulence but...(laughs)." (27.28-27.46).

Fans have been torn about the Elias and Ezekiel storyline

Since sports entertainment caters to such a wide demographic, the reaction to the ongoing storyline has been somewhat mixed.

Some fans are put off by the goofiness of the same, while others have embraced the ridiculousness and are reveling in it. The only question is whether this is a step down for Kevin Owens after battling Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Do share your thoughts on the same in the comments.

