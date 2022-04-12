Eric Bischoff explains why top WWE babyface losing at WrestleMania 38 was 'great'

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained why Brock Lesnar losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 was a good move.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, the two men's world titles were put on the line by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match. The Tribal Chief walked out as the victor after landing a few spears on The Beast Incarnate.

Eric Bischoff, on the latest After 83 Weeks show, said he enjoyed Lesnar's recent run and that by losing at The Show of Shows, The Beast Incarnate will have to add new layers to his character, which will take him to another level.

"I thought it was great [Lesnar losing at WrestleMania]. I've been digging Brock since the day he made his comeback," said the Hall of Famer. [9:00 to 9:06]

Bischoff continued to talk about Lesnar's character post his return and how he has added various aspects to his presence. He also went on to say that The Beast Incarnate could add another dimension to his character after the loss to Roman.

"He comes back and he's a completely different Brock. He's out there singing, he's laughing, cutting his own promos - and doing a good job, if I may add - and we're seeing so much more depth out of Brock's character and then to not be invincible and actually lose, I find that fascinating. Fascinating for me because I can see where that potentially could take Brock. Now that we know he can be beat and he knows we all know he can be beat, he's going to add another dimension to that character to keep himself at that level - and I'm sure he will. I think that's going to be another interesting look into Brock Lesnar," said Bischoff. [10:26 to 11:03]

You can check out the full show below:

Bischoff feels that Lesnar's comeback makes him a more interesting character now than 15 years ago.

The WrestleMania 38 match between Reigns and Lesnar marked the end of their feud in WWE

Following their match at WrestleMania, reports suggested that Lesnar and Reigns' feud was over. Reigns is expected to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the next few months.

The Beast Incarnate's first opponent after his return to WWE last year was Roman Reigns, and they faced twice - first at Crown Jewel and, more recently, at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar has had two world title reigns in his current run, first winning the WWE Championship at the WWE Day 1 show and later regaining it at Elimination Chamber.

