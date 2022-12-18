WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff refused to show up at event with real-life rival (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared details about WWE veteran Eric Bischoff refusing to appear at a wrestling convention for a "worked" debate session with him.

For those unaware, Russo and Bischoff don't get along well owing to their history in WCW. The duo didn't share the best bond behind the scenes, leading to long-lasting resentment, which hasn't been resolved to this date. Bischoff and Russo have seldom come face-to-face since. However, there was a chance to, recently.

The former WWE writer disclosed that there was a possibility for him and Bischoff to have a worked interaction at a recent convention. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed that Conrad Thompson approached him to participate in a debate with Eric Bischoff.

However, Russo revealed that when Thompson shared the idea with the former RAW general manager, he was quick to turn it down.

"Bro, Ric Flair's Last Match. I got a call from Conrad [Thompson] a couple of months ago. And he's telling me, 'Bro, I got this big convention; I'm gonna do this, that, and many other things.' He wanted me and Eric [Bischoff] to have a worked one-on-one. 'Vince, it'll be fabulous, we'll make a killing, you'll make this, Eric will make that.' I said, 'Conrad, I got no issue. You want to do that? No problem.' And he was like, 'Alright, Vince, I'm gonna get Eric, and we're gonna do a three-way," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran wondered if Bischoff hated him so much and why he refused to sit down for a face-to-face debate to settle their differences.

"Bro, Bischoff despises me so much he refused to do it. I'm telling you as a psychologist. Why do guys who have an issue with me refuse to have a face-to-to face encounter?" added Russo. (1:13 - 2:20)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks there was a potential for money to be made

Furthermore, Russo added that Eric Bischoff let go of the money that could have been made just because he despised him over their history in wrestling. Vince Russo also made it clear that he never had personal issues with the WWE Hall of Famer and that their differences were strictly work-related.

"Bro, like you're actually gonna leave money on the table because you despise me over wrestling? It's not personal, it's wrestling," said Vince Russo. (3:25 - 3:38)

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift 20 years ago today was the first WCW Monday Nitro of the Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff era. 20 years ago today was the first WCW Monday Nitro of the Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff era. https://t.co/3gHZdEjoes

It remains to be seen if WWE veterans Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo will ever reconcile and put their differences aside once and for all.

Do you think Bischoff should have gone ahead and appeared at the convention with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below.

