WWE Hall of Famer explains how Sami Zayn can pull off a massive upset at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

According to a WWE Hall of Famer, Sami Zayn can pull off the near-impossible against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

It is no secret that the former Honorary Uce is facing some heavy odds at WrestleMania XL. Leaving aside the fact that Gunther is a dominant wrestler inside the squared circle, The Ring General also has the rest of Imperium ready to assist him during the match.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained that Sami may pull off an upset win over Gunther.

"I could see a reason ([or Gunther losing]. Every dog has its day, so you know, Gunther might be having a bad day that day, and Sami [Zayn] might be a lucky man, so I am gonna go with Sami Zayn!" he said. [3:46 onwards]

However, wrestling veteran Bill Apter claimed Gunther is coming out on top no matter what.

"No matter what horrible day Gunther may be having, it won't be so horrible that he will not convincingly defeat Sami Zayn!" Apter said. [3:56 onwards]

A former WWE writer does not want Sami Zayn to defeat Gunther

According to Vince Russo, WWE must not book Sami Zayn to take down Gunther anytime soon, let alone at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer explained why it makes no sense to have Gunther be defeated by someone like Sami Zayn.

"First of all, I think it should be a three-way. I think they should've booked it; they could have creatively come up with a way to make it a three-way. It doesn't look like that's what it's gonna be; it's gonna look like Gable is gonna train you know, Sami, because he knows Gunther like nobody else. I'd turn Gable on Sami. Sami Zayn cannot be the guy to beat Gunther for that title. I am sorry; all the time and effort that they put into Gunther and the streak and how good he is, Sami Zayn cannot be the one to beat that guy!'' said Russo. [10:47 onwards]

Only time will tell whether Sami Zayn will emerge victorious at WWE WrestleMania XL.

