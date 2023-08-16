WWE Hall of Famer expresses frustrations, labels Becky Lynch a 'bitter b**ch'

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has expressed frustrations about wrestling Becky Lynch.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Stratus faced Lynch in a singles match. After the duo fought into the crowd and made their way to the concourse area, the match ended in a double count-out. Stratus gained the upper hand after Zoey Stark made her presence felt by attacking Lynch.

After the match, an agitated Adam Pearce confronted the duo of Stratus and Stark and announced that there would be no more running when Lynch will face Stratus in a steel cage match. The Hall of Famer took to her Instagram handle and expressed her frustrations regarding this announcement:

"How many times I gotta wrestle this bitter b**ch?? Cage match? Bring it. Let’s end this already."

Check the post here.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this long-running rivalry.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins reveals that Becky Lynch is jealous of his outfits

Seth Rollins is known for his over-the-top, unique outfits as the Visionary in WWE.

In a recent interview with GQ, Rollins was asked about how his wife, Becky Lynch, felt about his outfits, and he said that she was jealous.

“Well, I won’t lie: She’s a little jealous. When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she’s back to being The Man, she’s a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life: She’s got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person."

He also described how the couple was competitive in outdoing each other regarding outfits.

"I had a sequined tracksuit the other week on Raw, and she was so upset. She said she’d been trying to hound one down for months and couldn’t load it up, and then it showed up in my care package from Troi. So, she gets jealous, man. We got a good competition going on to see who can out-crazy the other.” [ H/T EWRESTLINGNEWS ]

It's always great to see WWE superstars trying different outfits, which also helps keep their characters fresh.

Who do you think is going to take the big win in the steel cage match? Let us know in the comments.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here