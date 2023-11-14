WWE Hall of Famer facing over 25 years in prison; sentencing date revealed

In the latest news of pro wrestling, a WWE Hall of Famer could serve over 25 years in prison, and her sentencing date has been revealed as per reports.

The name in question is Tammy Lynn Sytch (fka Sunny), who was declared a danger to society for her unpleasant actions last year. She was arrested in May 2022 for being involved in a car incident that took away 75-year-old Julian Lasseter's life in March this year.

Per PWInsider, Tammy Sytch will face sentencing on November 27th at 9 am for DUI manslaughter, a felony in the third degree. The charges against the Hall of Famer include the death of a 75-year-old man in a traffic accident in Ormond Beach, Florida, while her driver's license was suspended or revoked.

She also faces four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of causing property damage. The WWE Hall of Famer is charged with DUI manslaughter, a third-degree felony in Florida punishable by up to 15 years in jail, with a minimum four-year sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Sunny is also charged with causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked license, which carries a maximum term of 10.5 years. If convicted on all charges, Sytch risks more than 25 years in prison.

Former WWE manager says Sunny does not deserve any sympathy

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about not showing any sympathy for Tammy Lynn Sytch pleading "no contest" in the fatal DUI crash in August 2023.

While speaking on an edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager revealed that he had expressed his worries for a long time.

He was always afraid that Sunny might harm someone or herself if she wasn't kept at bay. Mantell showed no sympathy for her, arguing that she needed to be isolated to prevent further harm.

"I like Tammy. But I've said this, she's gonna kill somebody and she did. The reason she should be put away is because she will kill somebody else or she will hurt somebody else or she will kill herself, which I don't wish on anybody," Mantell said.

It remains to be seen what more details will unfold about the sentencing of the Hall of Famer ahead of November 27th.

What are your thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Sunny? Sound off in the comments section below.

