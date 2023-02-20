WWE Hall of Famer feels that Charlotte Flair "should not be like her father" (Exclusive)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has already left a lasting legacy in WWE through her extremely successful career. There are only a few things that she has not done in her time in the company, but she is still often compared to her father, Ric Flair. WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long spoke about the star and mentioned why he felt that she should not try to emulate The Nature Boy's success.

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on December 30 after a lengthy hiatus and immediately defeated Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Since then, she has seemed untouchable, but heading towards WrestleMania, she now has to face Rhea Ripley.

Flair is currently a 14-time women's champion, only two titles short of her father, who has 16 world championships to his name.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Teddy Long talked about Charlotte and the issue with her being compared to her father. He mentioned that he felt that Flair didn't need to be like her father and instead needed to be better than him.

"Well, I don't think she ought to worry about trying to outshine her father [Ric Fair]. She ought to be the best competitor in her own right. You know, a lot of people talk about heroes, but I don't want you to be like me, I want you to be better than me. So I think that's what Charlotte Flair should do, she should not be like her father, but better than her father and continue the legacy." [2:22 - 2:44]

Charlotte Flair has her work cut out for her with Rhea Ripley

The Queen may be a dominant figure in WWE, but a figure from the past is coming back to haunt her at the moment.

When Flair won the Royal Rumble a couple of years ago, Ripley was the NXT Women's Champion. Breaking the mold of usual challenges, the SmackDown Women's Champion used her opportunity to challenge Ripley. She then defeated her at WrestleMania in a match where most fans felt that The Nightmare should have been given the push.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



You want fans to start seeing Rhea Ripley as a monster champion?



You want to make up for Rhea's horrible booking in 2020?



I dare you to have Rhea Ripley SQUASH Charlotte Flair for that championship.



#Smackdown You want to make a statement at Wrestlemania 39?You want fans to start seeing Rhea Ripley as a monster champion?You want to make up for Rhea's horrible booking in 2020?I dare you to have Rhea Ripley SQUASH Charlotte Flair for that championship. You want to make a statement at Wrestlemania 39?You want fans to start seeing Rhea Ripley as a monster champion?You want to make up for Rhea's horrible booking in 2020? I dare you to have Rhea Ripley SQUASH Charlotte Flair for that championship. #Smackdown https://t.co/ZI7IF3er0p

Now, the shoe is on the other foot, and Ripley is on the hottest run of her life in WWE after winning the Royal Rumble. With that being the case, her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania is the perfect chance for redemption.

Also, remember to check out Mac Davis and Teddy Long's Road Trips After Hours podcast!

If you use any quotes from this article, please remember to provide H/T to Sportskeeda, link the video, and link back to this article.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes