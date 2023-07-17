WWE Hall of Famer feels Matt Riddle hasn’t been as entertaining since returning from injury

A WWE Hall of Famer feels that Matt Riddle has lost some of his entertainment value since returning from his injury.

Bully Ray recently had some choice words to say about Matt Riddle's recent WWE run. This comes after Riddle has been floundering around in various storylines since his return. He was paired with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and recently with Drew McIntyre. However, Riddle has failed to get over with the crowd recently.

Bully Ray opened up about Riddle's current run on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio where he stated that Riddle has lost his entertainment value since returning from injury.

"I don't believe Riddle has found the past level of entertainment or the past glory he shared with Randy Orton. And I think we're seeing how important Randy was to that pairing. Everybody thought it was Riddle. It was Randy," Ray said. "Riddle's entertaining, don't get me wrong, but he was a lot more entertaining when he was with Randy. And I think they're trying to plug him in with Drew and pull off the same things." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bill Apter thinks Randy Orton should reunite with Matt Riddle upon return

Although they made quite the odd pairing, Randy Orton and Riddle worked well together. They even captured the RAW Team Championships before Orton sustained an injury that kept him out of the ring for several months.

Reports recently surfaced that Orton could return to WWE soon. In the wake of these reports, Bill Apter discussed Orton's return on the Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast where he stated that Orton should return to reunite with Riddle.

"Matt Riddle is in trouble; he's got that bad ankle. So that's where he fits in. He's gotta come back in there," said Bill Apter. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Randy Orton reuniting with Riddle could do a world of wonders for The Original Bro who has struggled to find his footing without The Viper.

