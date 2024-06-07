WWE Hall of Famer fights on for getting justice for son; trial date set for big case

A WWE Hall of Famer has been engaged in a big legal battle for quite some time. Notably, he has made headway in his endeavors as the 74-year-old has finally managed to secure a trial date for his big case, as per the latest on the matter.

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is fighting to get his departed son, Brian Christopher Lawler, justice for his untimely demise. Known by his ring name Grandmaster Sexay, the late star had been incarcerated for a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) case on July 7, 2018.

Later, the WWE Superstar reportedly ended his life in his cell on July 29, 2018. Jerry Lawler, however, has contested this claim and filed a lawsuit against Hardeman County. According to PWInsider, an official jury trial date has now been set for the case on March 31, 2025.

The lawsuit asks for $3 million in damages along with other compensatory damages. Lawler has also demanded that Hardeman County take measures to prevent further suicide of anyone else.

The lawsuit also alleges that the county Sheriff “failed to provide Brian with any treatment for his drug and alcohol issues.” It has also been claimed that no action was taken after the former WWE star was assaulted by another inmate.

According to Jerry Lawler, Brian’s neck did have marks, but only on the sides and not on the front. He also noted that the area where the marks were missing is as wide as his hand, thus, he could be fighting to loosen the pressure.

The fleeting health of the WWE Hall of Famer

Jerry Lawler’s health has declined a lot over the past few years. He stopped appearing on television altogether after suffering a stroke on February 7, 2023, at his home. Notably, he had also suffered a stroke back in 2018.

Speaking about the Hall of Famer's health, fellow veteran and longtime friend of The King, Dutch Mantell, also made a revelation in one of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast episodes last month.

"I heard he had another one, a minor one [stroke], but he did have another one within the last two or three weeks, I heard, or it may have been a month. But there must have been not a lot to it," said Mantell. [34:04 – 34:21]

Despite this, the WWE legend is still striving hard to get his son justice. Right now, Jerry Lawler's broadcast contract with the Stamford-based promotion has also come to an end. This has also been a subject of discussion in pro wrestling circles, with several rumors predicting that he may move to the AEW.

