WWE Hall of Famer gives Kevin Owens a new nickname following antics at SNME

A WWE Hall of Famer gave Kevin Owens a hilarious new nickname following Saturday Night's Main Event last night. The veteran had a contract signing with Cody Rhodes ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025 next weekend.

Shawn Michaels served as the moderator for the contract signing last night and wound up getting physical during the segment. Owens unleashed an attack, but The Heartbreak Kid caught him with Sweet Chin Music. The Prizefighter wore a "Cody sucks eggs" shirt last night and a Naomi shirt this past Friday night on SmackDown for his match against her husband, Jimmy Uso.

Road Dogg took to social media today to react to a fan's hilarious AI-generated image of Owens in Naomi's ring gear with blue hair. The legend suggested the nickname "K Glow" for Owens, as seen in his post below.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The rivalry between Owens and Rhodes has been going on for months. The former Universal Champion attacked The American Nightmare in the parking lot at WWE Bad Blood last October. Cody Rhodes defeated the 40-year-old at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, but Owens hit him with a Piledriver after the match.

Bill Apter reacts to Kevin Owens' segment at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the intense contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The veteran spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling after the show last night and reacted to the contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship ladder match at Royal Rumble. Apter stated that it looked like Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were shooting on each other during the promo, and he is looking forward to their match next weekend.

"An incredible segment where Cody Rhodes was so furious. I mean, you could really feel it from him and so was Kevin Owens. The two of them seemed like they were shooting on each other. To see Shawn Michaels come back and use his Sweet Chin Music was a classic moment. I'm looking forward to their Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. I still believe Cody that will retain or it will become a held-up situation where each of them will grab one of the belts and fall down from the ladder at the same time. Man, that would be great!"

Randy Orton has not returned since Kevin Owens hit him with a Piledriver on WWE SmackDown in November 2024. It will be interesting to see if The Viper makes an appearance at Royal Rumble next weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback