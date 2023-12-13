WWE Hall of Famer gives update following stem cell treatment

It takes a lengthy career to make it to the WWE Hall of Fame, and for in-ring talents, that often means years of broken bones and various injuries. Now, another pro wrestling legend is improving his health with stem cell treatments.

Kevin Nash wrestled across the world as a top talent for around 30 years before officially retiring, and he played basketball. The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has dealt with numerous injuries and health problems over the years, and his neck compression issues have worsened since retirement.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the nWo Original expressed optimism in stem cell treatments improving his overall health.

"I think it improved, I can see an improvement in everything. My shoulders are up, I just got my bloodwork back," he said. [H/T to Ringside News]

The 64-year-old wrestling legend noted that he gets his bloodwork done every three months. The former Diesel has continued stem cell treatments after finding instant relief the first time his neck was injected.

Kevin Nash's pick for the WWE Royal Rumble winner

The recent WWE returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk have led to major speculation on plans for the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Kevin Nash never won a Royal Rumble Match, but he did win WCW's World War 3 battle royal in 1998. The former WWE Champion recently discussed the Rumble on his podcast and suggested a win for The Viper to set up Orton vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Now with Randy back, I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to Roman. (…) Flair's 16, so Orton wins this, he's one shy of tying Flair. I think Cena's [16] also, right? So make that part of the [storyline]. Randy did state that he was gonna come back and he wanted to do 10 more years," he said. [1:24:34 – 1:25:43]

Nash also fantasy-booked two big feuds for WrestleMania 40 to go along with Orton vs. Reigns.

