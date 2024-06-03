WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg makes proud declaration about his son

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is known by fans for his ironclad strength and dominance inside the squared circle. Interestingly, it seems that these traits are also present in his son, Gage Goldberg. In fact, the legendary superstar made a proud declaration about his son after he performed a highly remarkable feat.

Goldberg added a post on Instagram and talked about his son entering a swimming challenge alongside his Colorado Football teammates. Surprisingly, he was competing against some Navy Seals they were training with.

“@goldberg21_99 won’t tell you, but he helped the @cubuffsfootball linebackers out in a swimming challenge against the Navy Seals they were training with. Looks like he did a little more than help out. 😉 Seems like he’s making the transition quite well and that’s friken’ awesome to say the least.🙏👊 @deionsanders #letsgo #collegefootball #whosnext #proud #onedayatatime.”

Goldberg also shared a video and a few photographs of the confrontation of his son against the Seals in the swimming pool. Interestingly, Goldberg isn’t the only WWE Hall of Famer who expressed his pride for his child recently. In fact, another Hall of Famer did the same while promoting the start of a new career for his child.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle proudly spreads the word of daughter’s new endeavor

Kurt Angle recently added a tweet on X and shared a teaser of his daughter Kyra Angle’s upcoming music video. Scheduled to release on June 7, 2024, this would be her second single.

"My beautiful daughter Kyra just released her 2nd song/music video. So proud of you princess."

The 21-year-old daughter of the former WWE Champion started her music career just four months ago and released her first track titled Survivors on February 2, 2024. Notably, the track has already garnered around 1500 streams and she has acquired 168 listeners.

Both WWE legends, Kurt Angle and Goldberg, have left their indelible imprint on the pro wrestling world, in addition to their endeavors in their respective sporting fields. Now, it would be interesting to see the trajectories of their kids as well.

