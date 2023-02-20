WWE Hall of Famer "guarantees" 37-year-old second-generation superstar will "outshine John Cena" (Exclusive)

Multi-time world champion John Cena might be one of the most popular stars of all time to have wrestled in WWE, but according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Cody Rhodes has the chance to even outshine him.

Cody Rhodes is currently in place to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, having won the Royal Rumble. Since his return at the Show of Shows last year, The American Nightmare has been on an incredible run of form, defeating Seth Rollins in three consecutive matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was in conversation with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda. During the interview, he talked about Cody Rhodes and mentioned how close Rhodes was to outshining even John Cena.

He mentioned how he had known the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner from the time he was a kid and playing softball, and he also recalled getting his first job from Dusty Rhodes. He also guaranteed that Rhodes would outshine John Cena.

"I think Cody Rhodes will certainly outshine John Cena any day. You know what I mean? He's certainly a great competitor. I've known Cody Rhodes since he was a little bitty boy playing on the softball team. I have been on the beat with his father, Dusty Rhodes, God rest his soul. He gave me my first job, so I never will forget that. But Cody Rhodes, I guarantee you will outshine John Cena any day." [1:49 - 2:12]

While Roman Reigns has defeated John Cena, Cody Rhodes has a huge chance at WrestleMania

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes, having won the Royal Rumble this year, got the opportunity to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn had a chance to win the title himself at Elimination Chamber but fell short in front of the Montreal crowd. There's still a large portion of the WWE Universe who feels that the star should be the one to face him at the event, so it remains to be seen if the match turns into a Triple Threat bout.

For now, Rhodes has the perfect chance to become the champion in a matter of weeks. It remains to be seen whether The American Nightmare will be able to conquer the 900-day reign of The Tribal Chief.

