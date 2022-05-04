WWE Hall of Famer lauds "completely unglued" Seth Rollins

WWE Legend Mick Foley has praised Seth Rollins for his "absolutely brilliant" recent performances.

After celebrating 20 years of Randy Orton on RAW last week, fans got to witness Seth Rollins Appreciation Night on the red brand this week. The segment saw the feud between the Visionary and Cody Rhodes become personal as the former namedropped Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, stating that The American Dream was never good enough to be a WWE Champion.

Impressed by Rollins' theatrics and work on the mic, Foley showered praise on the former champion. He called The Visionary character one of his favorite incarnations in the last few years.

"This completely unglued @WWERollins has to be one of my favorite @WWE incarnations in recent years. Absolutely brilliant - and he continues to back up the crazy with state of the art matches,"- Foley tweeted

The segment between Rollins and The American Nightmare ended with a physical altercation between the two, with the latter hitting a Cody Cutter on Rollins. The two superstars will lock horns at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch from the Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes believes Seth Rollins is trying to "get under his skin"

The heated promo between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on RAW turned personal for the latter. The former Universal Champion mentioned how Dusty Rhodes was an egomaniac who transcended the business, but was also never good enough to be a WWE Champion.

Rollins added that the apple doesn’t far from the tree, and The American Nightmare will never become the World Champion in the company while he’s still around.

Speaking about the promo battle on RAW Talk, Rhodes stated that The Visionary is trying to get under his skin by by bringing his father into the conversation. Cody also reiterated that he's back on his old hunting grounds to win the World Championship and won't rest until he achieves that.

The American Nightmare's feud with Seth Rollins has been enthralling so far. The duo put on an excellent match at WrestleMania 38 and have done a good job in building interest for their next encounter.

