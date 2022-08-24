"NOOOOOOO"- WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Dexter Lumis' arrest after InDex reunion on NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently reacted to Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell's short-lived reunion on NXT 2.0.

Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW after he kidnapped The Miz. Many fans began clamoring for an InDex reunion immediately after his return. On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Lumis reunited with Indi Hartwell after her match against Blair Davenport. The reunion didn't last long, though, as Lumis was quickly taken away by the police.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who was the marriage officiant during Lumis and Indi's wedding, took to Twitter following the events on NXT 2.0. She was quite upset over the fact that Lumis and Hartwell's reunion didn't last long.

Check out her reaction below:

"NOOOOOOO," she wrote in her tweet.

How did fans react to Beth Phoenix's tweet on Dexter Lumis and Indi's short-lived NXT reunion?

Phoenix's tweet received several responses from fans who were equally upset over Dexter Lumis getting arrested on WWE NXT.

Check out some of the responses below:

🛸TheLoneCoyote🛸💀🖤🪓 @xgunsblazingx



Bail him out or break him out...



There is NO WAY @TheBethPhoenix Indi is gonna go get her man...Bail him out or break him out...There is NO WAY #Index is dying.... @TheBethPhoenix Indi is gonna go get her man...Bail him out or break him out...There is NO WAY #Index is dying.... https://t.co/KX4n7xOvxm

Mary VanKoegel @Folkloristicist @TheBethPhoenix it's ok. the note said "For Now" so he'll be back. And maybe Indi will break him out and they will go all Bonnie and Clyde! #InDex4Ever @TheBethPhoenix it's ok. the note said "For Now" so he'll be back. And maybe Indi will break him out and they will go all Bonnie and Clyde! #InDex4Ever!

Indi Hartwell's wedding to Lumis on NXT was one of the most talked-about WWE moments of 2021.

Hartwell called her wedding "perfect" and stated that it had a really "happy and satisfying ending."

“I think my favorite part of it would definitely have to be the wedding because obviously wrestling weddings don’t usually go down without a hitch but this one, I think was perfect. There was a lot of characters, a lot of comedy and it had a really happy and satisfying ending. So if there’s one thing I’m really proud of out of my career, it’s definitely the wedding. [H/T WrestleZone]

It should be noted that the former NXT star was released from the company in April of this year. He returned a few weeks ago on RAW and tried to infiltrate the show on several occasions. He succeeded in doing so last night after he dragged away The Miz through the crowd.

It remains to be seen when Lumis and Hartwell will reunite again on the developmental brand.

What was your reaction to the InDex reunion on WWE NXT tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha