WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on Triple H for how he's handled creative

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on how Triple H is handling creative as the company's Chief Content Officer.

Since The Game took over, a lot of things have changed on the main roster. He also brought back a number of stars, including Dakota Kai, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed. The Bloodline storyline featuring Sami Zayn is the hottest thing in pro wrestling right now, and it happened under his regime.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff described Triple H as passionate after his speech at the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference. He praised HHH for turning things around in the promotion so quickly.

"If anything came through in that press conference from Triple H, at least, one word to define it and that would be passion. If anybody's got any doubt about how and why WWE has turned things around so quickly over the last six or nine months, creatively speaking, I would say Paul Levesque and team... are probably now being able to do what they're capable of doing without the kind of duress of tearing up scripts the day of the show and, you know, panicking over grammar and rough drafts and things like that," said Bischoff.

The Hall of Famer continued and said that the creative team is now focusing on the storyline.

"It's like, all of their focus is on the story itself and the quality of that story and it just paid huge dividends." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WWE has seen some significant changes under the Triple H regime

After taking over as Head of Creative from Vince McMahon last year, The Cerebral Assassin made some significant changes to WWE programming and other departments.

He also gave several wrestlers, including Austin Theory and Matt Riddle, their first names back.

Many of the stars who were released were brought back, while others who left on their own terms, such as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, also came back. WrestleMania 39 will be the first time that the show will be run by The Game. It'll be interesting to see how it pans out.

Have you been enjoying the WWE product under Triple H? Sound off in the comments below!

