WWE Hall of Famer highlights what made Roman Reigns historic title reign so unique

Roman Reigns was Universal Champion for a record three years and more. A WWE Hall of Famer recently highlighted what made his title reign so special.

Kurt Angle is the latest to comment on Roman Reigns' title reign which lasted over 1,000 days. When Reigns returned from leukemia in 2020, he was on a mission to take his place on top of the pro wrestling world and he did so with the help of his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Roman quickly captured the Universal Championship and then embarked on a dominant run. For the next three and a half years, The Tribal Chief held the WWE men's division in a stranglehold. His grip on the division grew stronger when he also won the WWE Championship. He destroyed anyone who would step up to him. However, he finally met his match with Cody Rhodes and his historic title reign came to an end at WrestleMania 40.

Trending

Kurt Angle was recently inducted into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. During the event, he was interviewed by Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter. Angle spoke about Roman's historic reign and compared it to Bruno Sammartino's eight-year title reign. Angle said that although Bruno held the title for eight years, he wasn't as exposed as Roman since there was no national TV back then.

"Roman Reigns is... He reminds me of me and seeing him be the world champion for four straight years is just unfathomable these days. You know, Bruno Sammartino, who held it for eight years, but remember back then they didn't have national TV, okay. You're only in one city once a month, so those people didn't see you as much but Roman Reigns being champion for four years, being advertised on TV every night, everyday, commercials about Roman Reigns. Four years is a super long time to be champion that long." [1:40 - 2:20]

Drew McIntyre reveals why he was targeting Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have a long history as rivals. They competed against each other at Clash at the Castle 2022 and Reigns won thanks to interference from The Bloodline. This loss deeply affected him and he has never been the same again. In the past few weeks, Drew has targeted OG members of Roman's group in a bid to prevent The Tribal Chief from regaining power.

Recently, Drew McIntyre posted a video on social media where he explained that he was trying to prevent Roman from rising to power again. He also acknowledged that he was still not over his loss at Clash at the Castle 2022.

"The biggest question of all, why do I want to stop Roman [Reigns] if I'm only looking out for myself now? I would encourage others to do the same. Because I want the title, I was screwed out of it at Clash at the Castle in front of my friends and family. That loss cut deep, it took a long time to recover and honestly, I'm not recovered. Roman, I don't know how you do it. You have magical powers. The company, fans, everyone wrapped around your finger," said McIntyre. [From 2:05 - 2:30]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will be able to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback