WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son will soon be arraigned for DUI arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's son, Nicolas Bollea (aka Nick Hogan), will be arraigned for misdemeanor DUI on Monday, December 18.

He was arrested a month prior, on November 18, in Clearwater, Florida. Nick was reportedly returning home from a bikini contest at his father's restaurant. When taken into custody, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

The arrest report of the young Hogan noted that his 2021 Dodge Ram approached a traffic stop that had been set up. Despite being signaled to pull over by officers, he continued driving and did not reduce his speed.

The authorities "clocked" Nick Hogan doing 51 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. Furthermore, he had the strong "odor of an alcoholic beverage" and "performed poorly" in field sobriety tests. He has already pleaded not guilty via his attorney.

Check out Nick Hogan (left) in Clearwater, Florida below:

Nick Hogan is best known for his appearances on the Hogan Knows Best reality series that ran for multiple seasons on VH1 as well as on WWE programming from time to time.

Hulk Hogan would like to step inside the squared circle with The Megastar of WWE

Hulk Hogan recently did an interview for MrSantiZap, in which he named Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and LA Knight as the four top picks for him to make a comeback to the ring.

In the case of Knight, Hogan pointed to how the former is similar to him in terms of cadence and said that he loves watching The Megastar on television:

"The new guy on the scene ... this LA Knight guy ... I think I'd have to get really ugly with him," Hogan stated. "Man, he's getting big, way too big, way too fast. But he's a rising superstar and I love the guy to death. I love watching him on TV too."

