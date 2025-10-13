WWE Hall of Famer issues apology for his behavior (Exclusive)

There have been several instances of WWE legends going through turmoils in their life, which has led to an effect in their public behaviours. Recently, Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam talked about his offenses and apologized to everyone for his actions.
RVD is known to be quite liberal with his lifestyle, apart from being an electrifying performer in the ring. In a recent conversation with Bill Apter during an exclusive interview, he talked about an incident involving Phil Baroni when he was drunk. When retelling the story, he also mentioned how 2016 was a year where he was quite attached to alcohol and may have not been on his best behaviour.
Speaking in the exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD said:
"2016 was a drinking year for RVD. Apologize to anybody that saw me that year, but not really. No I do apologize if I offended you or if I was, you know."
You can check out the full comments here:
The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about his recent injury
Apart from his words about 2016, RVD also mentioned the reason behind the injury he suffered to both his heels this year.
Speaking on the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer recounted the day of his injury during MLW Battle Riot VII and said:
"I came down, me and Matt Riddle were there. Boom boom boom, I go up to the top, Matt Riddle pushes me off, and just like I have done hundreds of times you know, I took the bump down into the guardrail. But normally I put on my weight on the guardrail, just eat the momentum. Crashed this time, I don't what happened, I guess maybe I was a little short. I think it was just from being complacent you know."
As of now, it remains to be seen what RVD plans to do next, and if he will ever appear in WWE again.
