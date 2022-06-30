WWE Hall of Famer JBL picks his favorite to win the Men's Money In The Bank

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has picked Riddle as his favorite to win this year's Men's Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event on July 2.

The Original Bro qualified for the ladder match after winning a battle royal on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He last eliminated The Miz after delivering an RKO on the apron. He will face Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Omos, and an unknown superstar to win the MITB briefcase.

Layfield recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. During the interview, he was asked about his pick to win the men's ladder match this Saturday.

"I do have a favorite. I think Riddle has a real chance of coming out of this thing as the Mney In The Bank winner. I think Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are gonna cancel each other out. I don't know if Omos can climb a ladder or not, he may have to have the old Big Show ladder, you know the one that was really big... I think Seth Rolling should obviously a favorite in this." said JBL (40:19 to 40:37)

Riddle lost his right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after he was defeated by The Tribal Chief on the June 17 episode of SmackDown. If the former United States Champion wins the Money In The Bank briefcase, he might find a loophole to go up against Reigns and claim his first world championship in WWE.

JBL believes it would be a disaster if Sami Zayn won Money in The Bank

JBL has said that Sami Zayn winning this year's Men's Money In The Bank ladder match would be a disaster.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Layfield discussed the prospect of each competitor winning the match. He ended his rant by expressing why he doesn't believe Zayn should win the briefcase.

"To me, an absolute disaster would be Sami Zayn winning this thing... In the history of the world, however many billion years there have been, he is the most annoying human being to ever walk on god's green earth. And if he had that contract that guarantees him a shot at that (WWE or Universal) Championship. It would be an absolute disaster," said JBL (40:39 to 41:03)

When The Great Liberator confronted the Hall of Famer about his statements, The Wrestling God recanted what he had to say and said that Zayn is a favorite to win the match.

Riddle may not be the outright favorite in the match, as it includes three former world champions, but the star has been on a roll over the last few weeks. The Original Bro winning the Money In The Bank ladder match would not come as a surprise.

