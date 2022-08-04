WWE Hall of Famer JBL wants to manage a former All-Star

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has shown interest in possibly being the manager of NBA All-Star Dwight Howard when he comes to WWE.

Howard, who is endearingly given the nickname 'Superman', is a former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Howard was one of the biggest names in basketball in 2010s.

Dwight was recently part of WWE's talent tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee over the SummerSlam weekend, and he was also in attendance at the Biggest Party of The Summer. As the 36-year old's career winds down, he might look towards WWE as his next athletic endeavor, claiming to be a fan of the product for years.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, JBL offered to manage the NBA star if and when he steps foot in the squared circle, the WWE Hall of Famer also praised the 6' 10'' big man.

"I would love to come back and manage him. That would be like Arnie (Arnold) Skaaland with Bruno (Sammartino), its just a payday... I'd love to see Dwight come out. He is a freak of nature. I remember him down at Houston, I used to watch him play all the freakin' time and just love watching the guy play. He's just more athletic then everybody else and he's only 36, he can have a long run in WWE and I hope he does it," said JBL. [1:00:08 to 1:00:36]

While JBL might not have the most experience in managing up-and-coming wrestlers, the Hall of Famer has vast experience in being on TV in non-wrestling roles, having been a commentator on WWE Television for years.

JBL managing or not, Dwight Howard is excited to wrestle in WWE

During the same show, Dwight himself made an appearance where he discussed his lifelong passion for wrestling, his experience at WWE tryouts, and his collection of pro wrestling video games.

When asked about how did him trying out for WWE come to be, he said that he is good friends with Titus O'Neil, who encouraged the former 8-time NBA All-Star to attend SummerSlam weekend. He then reiterated that he has been interested in wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion for a long time.

"Titus O'Neil and myself are close friends and we talked about me being a wrestler one day. And I told him I was very very interested in becoming a wrestler one day. It's been a dream of mine. I've always wanted to be on the big stage of wrestling... He said if you are serious about wanting to be a wrsetler, make your way to Tennessee, Nashville for SummerSlam and we'll see how serious you are," said Howard. [34:38 to 35:15]

Dwight Howard might take a similar direction to the likes of Pat McAffe and Logan Paul as a celebrity signing a deal with WWE, or just wrestle a one off match like the Latin pop-star Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

