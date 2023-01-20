WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash breaks silence following worrying comments

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently broke his silence on Twitter following an interview where some of his comments caused concern among wrestling fans.

The 2-time Hall of Famer suffered a massive personal tragedy when his son Tristen Nash tragically passed away on October 20, 2022, at the young age of 26. Kevin Nash has often spoken about his struggles with dealing with the loss of his son.

I’d I will never be able to comprehend the amount of pain @RealKevinNash has been in. Not only his son, but his best friend.I’d only like to say that please, don’t go out this way. There are millions of people who love you and my childhood was one of the greatest because of YOU>> of YOU>>

On a recent edition of his Kliq THIS podcast, Big Daddy Cool made some concerning comments, you can check out the tweet here. Please exercise caution as it contains distressing material.

"Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you're having fun," Kevin Nash said.

The former WWE Champion went on to say that he will do whatever he wants as long as he leaves a note. These comments led to an outpouring of support from the wrestling community. Kevin Nash acknowledged this support on Twitter, stating that he was fine.

"Everyone take a breath. Let's not take my biggest coping mechanism SARCASM and blow it out of proportion. I appreciate the concern and the fact that others find it a perfect time for insults. Continue to get you updates on @TMZ and wrestling sites. I've got legs to train today" - Kevin Nash tweeted.

Cops had to check up on WWE legend Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash's close friend David Herro posted an update about the WWE Hall of Famer shortly after his distressing comments. Herro calmed fans' nerves when he stated that Nash was doing well and working out in the gym.

A report from TMZ stated that the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida reached out to the former nWo star and the latter told the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that he would not harm himself.

"We're told Kevin explained to the VCSO that he has no intention to act on what he said ... and he was seemingly doing okay when they checked on him in person." [H/T TMZ Sports]

We at Sportskeeda hope that Kevin Nash gets all the help that he needs in this tough time and our thoughts and prayers are with him.

