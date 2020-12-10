WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash provides health update

Kevin Nash has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has undergone a cataract procedure. The WWE Hall of Famer, 61, said the surgery was caused by using tanning beds for the last 30 years with no eye protection.

A little cataract procedure. Word to the wise. Don't lay in a tanning bed for 30 years with no eye protection. The squinting hard not so effective pic.twitter.com/94UZ7YoZT7 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 10, 2020

In September 2020, Kevin Nash revealed on Twitter that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. Replying to The Rock, whose family also contracted the virus, Nash said he had not trained for four days.

Kevin Nash’s WWE status in 2020

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin Nash was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time. His previous induction, as the Diesel character, took place in 2015.

WWE had planned to induct Kevin Nash into the Hall of Fame again as part of the nWo on the weekend of WrestleMania 36. Three other members of the legendary faction – Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman – were also due to become two-time inductees.

Booker T, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels are the only other WWE Superstars who have received two Hall of Fame inductions.

WWE’s original Hall of Fame plan

Advertisement

WWE had to abandon its original WrestleMania 36 plan after social distancing regulations forced the company to hold the event without any fans in attendance. As a result, WrestleMania took place at the Performance Center and the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was axed.

Kevin Nash and the nWo were due to be inducted in the same class as Batista, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, JBL, and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. It is currently unclear when the ceremony will be held, or whether the first-time 2020 inductees are officially Hall of Famers yet.

Along with Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of WWE SmackDown in March 2020. The three men were guests on Alexa Bliss’ Moment of Bliss show, leading to a confrontation with Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Kevin Nash has not competed in an official match since he appeared at a Big Time Wrestling event in August 2018. He confirmed in January 2020 that he has retired from in-ring competition.