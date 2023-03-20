WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opens door to wrestling comeback on a special condition despite health issues

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is currently not with the company and has said on multiple occasions that he wished to wrestle in one last match despite his health issues. However, it appears there's one way that the legendary wrestler might make a comeback in the ring - a cinematic match.

The WWE Hall of Famer has spoken up in the past about multiple health issues that he's been facing and has often said that although he would like to wrestle again, it is unlikely.

Last year, he shared the tragic update that he was having "memory issues" as well.

"I would say I probably had four concussions that I know of. Major. One was a slight concussion that wasn't too bad. The other three were pretty bad. But, you know, even to this day, I'm starting to not remember things, you know, and I'm only in my early 50s. But, I've gotten a little damage to my brain, there's no doubt about it. You know, my memory is not that great anymore. I really have to think hard about remembering the past."

However, on the latest Kurt Angle Show podcast, he spoke about a possible way he could return to the ring. He praised The Undertaker's Boneyard Match and said that the idea interested him for his potential wrestling return.

He added that he would not want to do that regularly, but for a match, he'd be open to doing a cinematic pre-recording instead of live.

"I could do that. I'd be game for that. Don't get me wrong, I'm not going to do it every year, but if I'm going to do a match, I would want to pre-record it, and I would want each spot to come whenever I was ready to do it. There's nothing wrong with doing matches like that, especially if you're going to put them on TV." [H/T Fightful]

Kurt Angle loved watching The Undertaker's Boneyard Match

The Undertaker announced his retirement during his documentary, The Last Ride, in 2020. This meant that his last wrestling match was against AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania.

Speaking about the contest, Kurt Angle praised the match for the things that it did well.

"What I loved about it is it was pre-recorded. I think that those guys -- the sky was the limit with what they could do because every spot could have been filmed at different times. I think that was brilliant because, at the time, Undertaker was coming back, and he's getting older... I think they did the right thing."

While Kurt Angle may be open to such a match, it remains to be seen if he pushes for it, and if he does, whether he does it with WWE.

Do you think Angle should return for one last match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

