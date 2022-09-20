WWE legend Kurt Angle shares tragic health update; says he's been having "memory issues" of late

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he's been having memory issues due to a handful of concussions he suffered during his career.

Angle is one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle, with his list of accomplishments amounting to five-time world championships and a Hall of Fame induction, among others. The Olympic gold medalist picked up pro wrestling in no time, instantly becoming one of the best all-around talents in the business.

However, the WWE legend's decades-long illustrious career has seemingly taken a toll on his health, the effects of which now haunt him.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion stated that the concussions he suffered during his career have resulted in memory issues.

Angle noted that he has had four concussions, three of which were "really bad." Furthermore, the legendary performer stated that although he's only in his 50s, he has to stress a lot to recall things from the past.

"I would say I probably had four concussions that I know of. major. One was a slight concussion that wasn't too bad. The other three were pretty bad. But, you know, even to this day, I'm starting to not remember things, you know, and I'm only in my early 50s. But, I've gotten a little damage to my brain, there's no doubt about it. You know, my memory is not that great anymore. I really have to think hard about remembering the past," said Kurt Angle. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon disallowing him to perform moves on Stephanie McMahon

During the same episode of the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled Vince McMahon rejecting his proposal to perform a few spots on Stephanie McMahon at Unforgiven 2000. At the show, Angle battled against Triple H in a No DQ match, with Stephanie on Hunter's side.

The Olympic gold medallist had planned three spots involving the current WWE Co-CEO, but Vince McMahon turned them down as he didn't want his daughter to get hurt.

"You know what's crazy? We were going to do three more spots where we actually landed on Stephanie again, but Vince was like, 'This is too much.' So we had to take three of them out. She was getting her a*s beat [laughs]," said Angle.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #itstrue #TAP On this episode of the Kurt Angle Show, we discuss the “Love Triangle” program I did with @stephaniemcmahon and @tripleh leading up to 2000 Unforgiven PPV. Order it where you get podcasts or watch it adfree and on video at adfreeshows.com On this episode of the Kurt Angle Show, we discuss the “Love Triangle” program I did with @stephaniemcmahon and @tripleh leading up to 2000 Unforgiven PPV. Order it where you get podcasts or watch it adfree and on video at adfreeshows.com #itstrue #TAP https://t.co/9XLJlp5yBG

The aforementioned match ended with Triple H winning, thanks to some timely assistance from Stephanie McMahon, who low-blowed Kurt Angle.

The Hall of Famer retired from the ring at WrestleMania 35 after a loss to Baron Corbin. He has since made sporadic appearances in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. His last WWE appearance came three weeks ago on RAW, where he interacted with fellow Hall of Famer Edge.

What is your favorite Kurt Angle match and moment from his long and distinguished career? Sound off in the comments section below.

