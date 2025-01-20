WWE Hall of Famer was once left shocked by the Women's Championship picture

The WWE women's division is in a great place right now. But, at one point, it was rather "weird" and "silly." At least that was the opinion of a Hall of Famer, who was left shocked by what she saw.

The Hall of Famer in question is Jacqueline, the former two-time WWF Women's Champion. Recently, the 61-year-old appeared on the Ring the Belle podcast and spoke about what happened to the title after her first reign.

She was asked for her thoughts on the championship picture, which saw some superstars, who were perhaps not as intimidating as herself, hold the title after her. This included the likes of Debra, The Kat, and the superstar Jacqueline won the title back from, Hervina or Harvey Wippleman, the first man to win the championship.

Not one to dodge questions, Jacqueline was very candid in her response, claiming it was "weird," and "silly" and that it was something she just couldn't understand.

"I couldn't understand that. I don't know, they were just weird. I don't know, that's the writers and everybody. That was kind of weird, I said, 'That's silly, why would you do that?'. But, you know, it is what it is. I don't know, I can't explain that one," said Jacqueline. [6:55-7:20]

Fortunately, the state of the women's division has drastically improved since then. The WWE Universe is witnessing some incredible title reigns and seeing some even more incredible superstars at work every week on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE has for the first time ever introduced three new secondary women's championships

The women's division and WWE have both improved by leaps and bounds since Jacqueline was last there. In the 20 years since her departure in 2004, the Stamford-based promotion has welcomed and helped build a roster of incredible talent, some of whom are sure to be Hall of Famers like her one day.

However, it has been in the last year, that the division has seen its greatest progress to date. For the first time ever, the company introduced not just one, but three secondary women's championships. The first was the Women's North American Championship in NXT, followed by the Women's United States Championship on SmackDown and the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Given how much the entire division has improved, credit is due to those backstage who have assisted in this development, but also to the superstars who have made it what it is today.

