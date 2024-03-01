WWE Hall of Famer was once left stranded in a road trip mishap

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, commonly known as JBL, recently recalled a wild road trip story featuring Ron Simmons and Teddy Long.

Some of the most intriguing wrestling stories unfold behind the scenes rather than on TV, often occurring during the time wrestlers spend together on the road. JBL recently shared one such story.

During a recent appearance on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, JBL recounted the amusing anecdote. He shared a story of a road trip with Teddy Long and Ron Simmons when he asked Teddy to halt the car for a bathroom break. Without Long's awareness, Ron had not re-entered the car, and as Teddy drove away, JBL initially thought it was a prank. It turned out Teddy had unintentionally left Ron stranded in the middle of nowhere. After the realization, Teddy circled back to retrieve Ron, adding a humorous twist to their journey.

"Me and Ron (Simmons) had been vibing ourselves with our few beverages, and so, I tell Teddy, 'Pull over, I got to go to the bathroom.' We are in the middle of nowhere. It's snowing like crazy, there's nobody on the road. So finally, Teddy pulls over. I get out, Ron gets out, I get back in, Teddy drives off, and I'm just looking at him because I thought he was gonna pull up, you know, a few feet, play a joke, you know, which wasn't that funny, and then he kept driving," JBL said. [4:41 - 5:16]

What the future has in store for JBL remains to be seen.

JBL recently made an appearance on WWE NXT

JBL made a backstage appearance during an episode of WWE NXT earlier this year.

JBL engaged with Josh Briggs, offering valuable advice during their interaction. Drawing from his own career transition, evolving from being part of the APA to becoming a Wrestling God, JBL aimed to inspire Briggs to showcase his true potential to the entire world.

"I put up the beer, threw away the playing cards, and showed the world that JBL was a Wrestling God. That was my journey. Yours is different. I want you to show NXT, WWE, who you are," JBL said.

The 30-year-old star was last seen in action a few weeks ago, securing victory in a singles match against his friend and former tag team partner, Brooks Jensen.

