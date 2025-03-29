WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger provides health update (Exclusive)

Lex Luger has used a wheelchair since suffering a serious spine injury during a flight in 2007. Ahead of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, the legendary wrestler addressed how the issues still affect him.

Luger was one of the biggest names in wrestling in the 1990s. The 66-year-old co-won the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble with Bret Hart. He also captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Luger said he lost a lot of mobility due to his reliance on using a wheelchair:

"I had some mobility after the spinal cord surgery. It was like a two percent category. They call me a high-functioning quadriplegic. I'm a quadriplegic, but I have a lot of things that affect me to this day, but I was somewhat mobile, but over a period of years I had some scary falls, they told me to use a walker and wheelchair more. The old saying, 'If you don't use it, you lose it.'" [7:50 – 8:15]

Lex Luger clarifies his current health situation

Although he has been unable to walk for several years, Lex Luger is in "wonderful" health and does not need any medication to help with his spine injury.

The former WCW and WWE star recently regained the ability to stand thanks to the help of fellow legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). Before that, he was mostly confined to a wheelchair.

"I was thankful for what I could do," Luger continued. "I could live independently and my health was really good. My health is great. I just have mobility issues for my injury, but my health and check-ups, no meds, my health is incredibly wonderful, which I'm also very thankful for, but my mobility had gotten to where I was pretty much in the chair full-time." [8:18 – 8:40]

Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18. If his mobility keeps improving, he hopes to walk at the ceremony.

