Lex Luger hopes to walk at the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18. In an exclusive interview, The Total Package discussed an ambitious goal he set for himself ahead of the ceremony.

Luger was one of wrestling's biggest names in the 1990s. In 2007, the former WCW and WWE star sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury during a flight. He became wheelchair-bound and only recently regained the ability to stand after working closely with fellow legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Luger revealed he wants to walk during his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

"We have become such incredible friends. That guy [DDP], man, is so special. We've become so close. We made a lot of progress with my mobility. We're hoping maybe I can walk and stand. We're not there yet. It's getting close, but we're hoping I can possibly walk and stand for the Hall of Fame, which would be incredible." [9:14 – 9:37]

How Lex Luger reconnected with DDP

Since retiring from wrestling, Diamond Dallas Page has changed thousands of lives through his DDPY fitness program. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion helped wrestling legends Buff Bagwell, Jake Roberts, and Scott Hall recover from addiction issues. He also transformed boxer Butterbean's lifestyle and mindset in a viral video.

Lex Luger attended Sting's final match at AEW Revolution in March 2024. While at the event, he caught up with DDP and asked for help.

"I saw that video he did with Butterbean, the boxer," Luger continued. "I said, you know what, if he can do something with that guy, the condition he was in, I saw Dallas at Sting's retirement match. We were in the back. We couldn't go out on the camera because we were both with WWE, but I said, 'Hey, man, you think you can do something with me? I saw that thing you did with Butterbean. It was phenomenal.'" [8:40 – 9:04]

Luger added that DDP had no problem helping out and immediately agreed to assist with his mobility issues:

"And you know Dallas, he has a heart I can't even describe for helping people. God gave him an incredible gift in that regard. He said, 'Man, I was just waiting for you to come and [ask for help].'" [9:04 – 9:14]

Luger recently spoke to DDP and former WCW President Eric Bischoff on the 83 Weeks podcast. During the episode, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer announced he got married last week.

