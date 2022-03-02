"Why did I sign the damn legend contract?" - WWE Hall of Famer backs Paige and calls out 2K Games

2K Games announced the full on-disc roster for WWE 2K22 this week, and a lot of people aren't happy.

Not only is the WWE Universe upset about certain stars missing from the 2K22 roster, there are several superstars and legends who are disappointed as well.

After Paige voiced her displeasure with 2K last night on social media, former superstar Madusa (Alundra Blayze) also chimed in, tweeting out:

"Yo @WWEgames where tf am I as well? I mean why did I sign the damn legend contract?" Madusa asked in a tweet.

Madusa admits she was just "having fun" with WWE Games

While some people seemed to be more upset at 2K Games than others, Madusa posted a follow-up tweet a few hours later stating that she was just having fun with the situation.

"Just having fun peeps! Got your attention... right? I mean there are million ways to make noise. Some women get half naked, some guys grab their balls, some people think flipping the bird is the answer. Who cares it's their personal preference in what THEY think works for them *shrugging emoji*," Madusa tweeted.

Not counting the NXT brand, the following superstars on the main roster are currently absent from the 2K22 roster:

Aliyah

Commander Azeez

Doudrop

Gable Steveson

Madcap Moss

Omos

Reggie

Rick Boogs

Ridge Holland

Ronda Rousey

Shanky

Veer Mahaan

Xia Li

Zelina Vega

2K22 will be released on Friday, March 11, for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

