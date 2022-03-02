×
"Why did I sign the damn legend contract?" - WWE Hall of Famer backs Paige and calls out 2K Games

There are a lot of people missing from 2K22.
Modified Mar 02, 2022 05:02 AM IST
2K Games announced the full on-disc roster for WWE 2K22 this week, and a lot of people aren't happy.

Not only is the WWE Universe upset about certain stars missing from the 2K22 roster, there are several superstars and legends who are disappointed as well.

After Paige voiced her displeasure with 2K last night on social media, former superstar Madusa (Alundra Blayze) also chimed in, tweeting out:

"Yo @WWEgames where tf am I as well? I mean why did I sign the damn legend contract?" Madusa asked in a tweet.
Madusa admits she was just "having fun" with WWE Games

While some people seemed to be more upset at 2K Games than others, Madusa posted a follow-up tweet a few hours later stating that she was just having fun with the situation.

"Just having fun peeps! Got your attention... right? I mean there are million ways to make noise. Some women get half naked, some guys grab their balls, some people think flipping the bird is the answer. Who cares it's their personal preference in what THEY think works for them *shrugging emoji*," Madusa tweeted.

Not counting the NXT brand, the following superstars on the main roster are currently absent from the 2K22 roster:

  • Aliyah
  • Commander Azeez
  • Doudrop
  • Gable Steveson
  • Madcap Moss
  • Omos
  • Reggie
  • Rick Boogs
  • Ridge Holland
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Shanky
  • Veer Mahaan
  • Xia Li
  • Zelina Vega

2K22 will be released on Friday, March 11, for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you make of multiple people missing from the 2K22 roster? Do you think 2K Games is to blame? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell
