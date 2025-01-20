  • home icon
WWE Hall of Famer makes huge claim about Rhea Ripley's looks; says she's special for one major reason

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 20, 2025 14:42 GMT
Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Rhea Ripley's looks. He also disclosed why he believes she is special.

The Eradicator has been a dominant force on Monday Night RAW over the past few years. She recently recaptured the Women's World Championship after beating Liv Morgan on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that he was a fan of Ripley. He claimed the 28-year-old's looks changed every week. He also compared her entrance to two-time Hall of Famer Barry Windham.

Big Daddy Cool then pointed out that he believed Ripley was special because of her ability to sell, stating that she was the best female seller he had ever seen:

"Then you have Rhea, who, it depends, like, Rhea's got like, she's one of those people that every week she looks different. Like, her smile was bigger. But, man, when she f**king throws that leg up on the, she gets in the ring like Barry Windham when Barry Windham was in his prime. Barry Windham used to get in the ring and like it was like a panther. That's how she looks, man. She f**king, she's just very catlike. To me, she's so special because I've never seen a female sell like she does," he said. [1:04:36 - 1:05:21]

Kevin Nash is also a fan of another female WWE star

Last Monday on RAW, Rhea Ripley was confronted by former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. The latter teased having a feud with The Eradicator as she declared herself for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

On the same episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash appreciated The Irresistible Force:

"We were both talking about Jax. [Very interesting duality to her.] Yeah, beautiful, beautiful f**king woman. [You can't go a 100% monster because you look at her face, and she's stunning.] No, she's beautiful, man! She's absolutely a stunning woman," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Jax and Ripley will eventually clash. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently warned against them feuding, claiming it would be absolutely terrible.

