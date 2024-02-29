WWE Hall of Famer makes "massive" prediction about The Rock for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and this year, the line-up features several top names such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, among others.

WWE has confirmed Rhodes vs. Reigns and Drew McIntyre vs. Rollins. They have teased Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins, and The American Nightmare has challenged The Great One to a future match.

Bully Ray recently discussed the WrestleMania main event scene on Busted Open Radio. The WWE Hall of Famer predicted major happenings for Night 1 going into Night 2.

"I think Night 1 is going to have massive ramifications on Night 2. [He thinks Rhodes' challenge could lead to a special stipulation to face Rock on Night 1 and then Reigns on Night 2 but the trailer makes him think the tag team match is planned.] Could we be getting Rock and Roman vs. Cody and Seth, Night 1? Sure. Why would you shoot the commercial for WrestleMania like you did, with all four men converging on each other. It's not like we're getting Rock vs. Seth and Cody vs. Roman in two singles matches ... The underlying tone, message, of that WrestleMania commercial tells me we might be getting a tag match [on] Night 1," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The legend, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, continued:

"What if you were to get Cody vs. Rock in Brooklyn [on RAW]? [He thinks it would boost ticket sales and Rock vs. Rhodes could take up one hour if done on TV but there's no situation, even at WrestleMania, where Rock vs. Rhodes is smart due to substantial time Rock would have to be in the ring.] They're gonna insulate and protect [Rock] with the [tag match]," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bully added that a Rock vs. Rhodes singles match is inevitable but needs to be built up. The decorated tag team champion believes Rock and Reigns vs. Rollins and Rhodes at WrestleMania is as good a start to the build as anything else.

Anoa'i Family member on WWE nixing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

WWE has teased a major match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns for years. While it is still somewhat hinted at, there were plans to do it at WrestleMania 40, but Cody Rhodes will challenge The Tribal Chief instead.

The legendary Anoa'i Family has dominated pro wrestling for decades. The family has many members and associates, including Lloyd Anoa'i.

Speaking to Cheap Heat Productions, the 53-year-old commented on whether he's disappointed about WWE nixing Rock vs. Reigns.

"Not really. I mean, I guess Rock has to do what he has to do, and I believe the people didn't like when he came into the situation between Roman and Cody Rhodes, so that became an issue right there. I think they're going a great route with it, and I can't wait to see what happens," he said.

Lloyd Anoa'i worked for WWE between 1993 and 1996. He was billed as The Tahitian Savage, Fred Williams, and Lloyd Lanui. His last WWE match was a loss to Savio Vega on June 28, 1995, at the Wrestling Challenge tapings in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Lloyd has also worked in the indies and trained wrestlers.

What is your bold prediction for The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!