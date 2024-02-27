4 Rumored WrestleMania XL matches that were canceled

With less than six weeks remaining till WrestleMania XL, the card for The Show of Shows has begun to take shape. More matches will be added to the two-night spectacle in the coming weeks.

Thus far, a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title has been confirmed. Drew McIntyre will receive another shot against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in Philadelphia for the World Heavyweight Championship.

2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley will fight now-former friend IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley will also put her Women's World Title up for grabs against Becky Lynch.

Although the card has taken shape, it has seemingly undergone significant changes in the past few weeks. Rumors have hinted that some of the matches announced were not part of the original plan.

On that note, let's look at four rumored WrestleMania XL matches that were seemingly canceled.

#4 Roman Reigns (c) vs. The Rock for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Five nights after Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Rumble match, he seemingly relinquished his right to face The Tribal Chief in favor of The Rock. The Brahma Bull confronted his fellow family member as The American Nightmare walked backstage.

Unfortunately, this bold decision was also the genesis of The #WeWantCody #CodyMania trends on social media. The WWE Universe vehemently rejected The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, preferring that Rhodes finish his inspirational story at WrestleMania XL.

Wisdom and sense prevailed as the company seemingly shifted back to its original plans of doing Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. Days after The Great One "stole" Rhodes' spot, a WrestleMania Kickoff event was held in Las Vegas. At the press event, The American Nightmare confirmed his decision to face Reigns.

#3 Seth "Freakin" Rollins was also rumored to take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins also got involved in the drama surrounding the Undisputed WWE Universal Title picture. The night after Royal Rumble 2024, Rollins requested Rhodes to challenge him for the company's "real" top belt at The Show of Shows.

After the foundation for Rocky vs. Reigns was laid, it seemed as if Rhodes vs. Rollins IV was indeed in the cards for 'Mania in Philadelphia. However, at the massive press conference in Las Vegas, The American Nightmare chose The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, an Elimination Chamber match was held to determine Rollins' opponent at The Show of Shows. Drew McIntyre won the six-man bout in Perth to book another date with The Visionary.

#2 Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight for the United States Championship

LA Knight was due to have a major opponent in Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL. The Megastar was once considered by many to be Paul's opponent for The Show of Shows.

This would have been a significant boost for the 41-year-old SmackDown Superstar, whose popularity has grown massively over the last year. Furthermore, with the top-tier promo-cutting skills of Paul and Knight, their potential saga would have been riveting.

Instead, WWE seems to be going in opposite directions for the two SmackDown stars, with Dave Meltzer suggesting that the company was planning Randy Orton vs. Paul and AJ Styles vs. Knight.

#1 Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XL

Gunther has become a bonafide top superstar in WWE. The Ring General has been on an unprecedented run of dominance as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

With his mean streak, he reminds many of a young and hungry Brock Lesnar in his prime. As such, a monumental dream match between the two colossal, hard-hitting superstars was on everyone's wishlist.

WWE had seemingly committed to Lesnar vs. Gunther for WrestleMania XL. However, The Beast was allegedly implicated in the controversial scandal surrounding Vince McMahon.

As such, the company had to remove The Conqueror from storylines, and Lesnar has been written off all plans. With his uncertain future, Gunther vs. Lesnar may likely never happen.