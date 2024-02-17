WWE may have big WrestleMania 40 plans for LA Knight - Reports

LA Knight is known as a divisive figure in the world of WWE. With WrestleMania 40 approaching, he needs to be in top form in the coming weeks. And, while his first pit stop will be at Elimination Chamber, he will surely be looking forward to visiting Philadelphia. In fact, WWE may even have some big plans for him at The Show of Shows.

These plans revolve around the United States Championship and Logan Paul. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who responded to a fan's question in a Q&A podcast, WWE originally planned to have LA Knight face off against the social media sensation at WrestleMania. Sapp further added that he is not sure if this is still the direction WWE will take, but it was discussed at one point.

"Something with Logan Paul. That was the plan, I don't know if it still is the plan. But, that was discussed at one point," said Sean Ross Sapp.

Having Knight take on Paul at WrestleMania 40 would be amazing. Both men are incredibly talented and will likely have a go at each other in Perth, Australia. After all, they're both in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Who knows? Perhaps an altercation there could lay a foundation for a clash at The Showcase of the Immortals.

As of now, there is still much uncertainty surrounding the lineup for WrestleMania 40. 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes will be hoping to make his dreams come true as he takes on Roman Reigns with the aim of finishing his story. At the same time, Bayley will be looking to put an end to the group she once led, Damage CTRL. Apart from this, there is no telling what WWE has in store for the fans.

LA Knight will take on a dangerous task before the Elimination Chamber

LA Knight is currently putting all his attention on the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, intending to be the last competitor standing in the ring and earning the chance to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He must first focus on the present task before setting his sights on the championship.

In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Knight will go head-to-head with Drew McIntyre, also known as The Scottish Warrior. After a heated exchange on the last episode, Nick Aldis and the WWE officials have set up a match between the two competitors for the next week.

Knight will have to be extremely careful around McIntyre. The former two-time WWE Champion has a concerning tendency to focus on exploiting his opponent's weaknesses, and chances are high that he will attempt to do so again next week after carefully assessing Knight's vulnerabilities. However, Knight is known for his tenacity and will not hesitate to confront McIntyre head-on, no matter what tactics the latter employs.

Will LA Knight be victorious next week on SmackDown and go on to be triumphant at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

