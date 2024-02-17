What happened when Drew McIntyre and LA Knight collided before their time in WWE? Know the story

Drew McIntyre and LA Knight are two of the most popular stars on the WWE roster today. Both men have had similar paths in the sense they had to leave the company to come back even better. For those unaware, they were once together in TNA (formerly IMPACT) Wrestling.

McIntyre and Knight were part of the stable called Rising in the former IMPACT Wrestling in 2015. The former Drew Galloway and Eli Drake formed the stable together with Tanga Loa (formerly Micah). The pair would eventually become enemies.

Eli Drake would even go after the then-IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Galloway. Their first singles match against each other was contested under No Disqualification rules and aired as part of TNA Turning Point 2015.

Check out their promo from the lead-up to the world title match:

Galloway would retain his title against Drake in what was a five-minute squash match at the April 21, 2016, IMPACT taping. The future LA Knight would eventually win the TNA King of the Mountain Championship two days later.

Are Drew McIntyre and LA Knight part of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth card?

Both Drew McIntyre and LA Knight are part of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match-up. The Scottish Warrior punched his ticket to Perth after his defeat of AJ Styles last week on WWE SmackDown. The Phenomenal One lost the match due to Knight distracting him.

The Megastar would qualify for the high-stakes match-up the following week on Monday Night RAW. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders following a BFT in a highly-physical match-up.

Here’s the current line-up for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the time of writing:

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. TBD

Elimination Camber: Perth takes place on February 24.

