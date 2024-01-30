Major star to replace Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 and dethrone Gunther? Exploring possible massive change in plans

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther was one of the dream matches for WrestleMania 40, but legal and personal problems have suggested this face-off might not happen anymore. However, The Ring General may have found a more worthy opponent at The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. Reports suggest he was supposed to feature in this year's Royal Rumble Match and finally confront Gunther again. But allegations regarding him appeared in Vince McMahon's lawsuit. However, Jey Uso could take his spot instead.

After The Ring General returned to RAW this year following the birth of his son, one star that Imperium was involved with was Jey Uso, who also teamed with Kofi Kingston. Since then, WWE has planted hints about a future feud between both men due to their partners.

It could be possible that the Intercontinental Champion would begin his feud with Jey at the Elimination Chamber en route to WrestleMania. For those wondering about a potential Jey vs. Jimmy Uso at the event, it could happen at a later date.

Jey vs. Jimmy Uso is also one of the dream matches that fans want to see at Mania, and it could happen at a different premium live event. The Usos could have their long-awaited match at this year's SummerSlam, a year after Jimmy betrayed his brother.

What were the reported plans for Brock Lesnar at the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Brock Lesnar's latest WWE TV appearance was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023

Since The Beast Incarnate could not attend the recently concluded Royal Rumble, the company had to look for a replacement. As reports suggest, the star who replaced him was Bron Breakker, who entered at number 20.

The former NXT Champion then had a face-off with Omos and Gunther. But his Rumble debut was cut short after Dominik Mysterio eliminated him. Reportedly, Brock Lesnar and Dominik were supposed to feud en route to the Elimination Chamber next month.

Which WWE legend could also be Gunther's possible match at WrestleMania 40?

If Jey vs. The Ring General doesn't happen at WrestleMania, another legend that the latter could face is Randy Orton. Both men are known for their in-ring psychology, and it's a match that even veterans are excited to see.

It would be interesting to see who Gunther faces at WrestleMania 40.

Who should Gunther face at WrestleMania? Share your views in the comment section below!

