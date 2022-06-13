"If I was you, I'd be dead or in jail" – WWE legend Eddie Guerrero to AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero didn't like Mark Henry being funny and fun-loving and wanted The World's Strongest Man to be tough and uncompromising.

Guerrero and Henry worked together in WWE in the 2000s but never feuded with each other.

On the latest Busted Open show, Henry discussed Guerrero's feud with Kurt Angle and how the two legends got the best out of each other. The AEW star also disclosed his conversation with Guerrero, where the late superstar felt Henry was being "too fun-loving."

"Eddie was known for not backing down to anybody. And I've told you about the conversation that I had with Eddie about me – and how he perceived me. And how he made me look in the mirror and him standing behind me and him saying, 'Who do you see?' I kinda joked, and he said, 'That's your problem. You're too fun-loving. If I was you, I'd be dead or in jail. Everybody would do what I asked them to do, when I asked them to do it, or I would destroy them.' (laughs) That was his mentality." (from 4:10 to 4:51)

The Hall of Famer said fans loved the Angle-Guerrero feud, while the wrestlers in the locker room enjoyed it too.

Eddie Guerrero helped several legends, including a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently opened up about his in-ring feud with Guerrero in WCW, which he feels helped him tremendously:

“For me personally, Eddie helped put me on the map. In ’96, I had my first really good match with Sting in January of that year... It took till me getting to work with Eddie, I want to say it was Halloween Havoc, and that was October."

DDP explained that the late superstar helped him get a reaction from fans when he wasn't having great success in WCW.

If you use any of the above quotes, credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far