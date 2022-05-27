"Helped put me on the map" - WWE Legend details how Eddie Guerrero boosted his career

Former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page has commented on his feud with Eddie Guerrero during their time at WCW.

The two were involved in a riveting rivalry in 1996. The feud gained momentum after Eddie got the better of DDP at Clash of Champions that year. It was quite an interesting storyline as Guerrero wanted to own Page's nickname "Lord of the Ring." The feud ended at Starrcade that December when Latino Heat defeated his rival in the final round of a tournament to capture the vacant WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that the Guerrero played a major role in his road to success. Despite winning against enhancement talents, Page did not get any credible opponents until Sting in January 1996.

“For me personally, Eddie helped put me on the map. In ’96, I had my first really good match with Sting in January of that year... It took till me getting to work with Eddie, I want to say it was Halloween Havoc, and that was October. So it would’ve been some time around August and September that we started our feud and Eddie was going away. I had won the Battle Bowl, so I was getting a couple of months of enhancement wins. They weren’t going to give me anybody to beat." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Diamond Dallas Page recalled the idea Kevin Sullivan had for him and Eddie Guerrero

DDP continued to focus on Eddie Guerrero on the podcast and narrate an idea Kevin Sullivan had for the two stars.

The 66-year-old professed that the angle was planned to replace WWE Hall of Famer headed to Japan with Chavo Guerrero.

“One night, Kevin Sullivan was like ‘Listen. We’ve got this idea with you and Eddie... Eddie is going to slip over with a School Boy or something like that.’ The whole angle is I was still good, Eddie gets the win, and he gets his hand raised. And he [Sullivan] goes ‘Then you spin him and hit him with a Cutter. And then you hit him with another Cutter. Then you put him on the top rope and hit him with another Cutter.’ Then I grabbed Nick’s belt and started whipping him, and then here comes Chavo. The whole reason it was done like that is because Eddie was going to go to Japan. Then I worked with Chavo.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Eddie Guerrero enjoyed a successful and decorated career in WWE. His rivalries with the likes of Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio were a treat for the viewers. But he was unable to get the farewell he deserved as he sadly passed away at the young age of 38 due to acute heart failure that stemmed from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Like DDP, he has impacted many stars' lives and careers. You can read about that here.

