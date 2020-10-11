5 WWE Superstars who were inspired by Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero was a successful WWE Superstar who managed to win some big matches and Championships during his time in WWE. However, his time in the ring was cut short as he tragically passed away at the age of 38 just when he was hitting his prime.

Eddie Guerrero was seen as a major figure on WWE SmackDown, and his passing shook the entire WWE Universe. Even though Eddie passed away in mid-2005, he managed to inspire several youngsters during his time competing in the ring.

WWE has also benefitted from Eddie Guerrero, as there are several current WWE Superstars who’d been inspired by The Latino Heat to enter the ring for the first time.

In this article, we will look at the five WWE Superstars who were inspired by the late Eddie Guerrero.

#5 Sin Cara was inspired by Eddie Guerrero

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Sin Cara was seen as someone who tried to carry on the Mexican wrestling culture in WWE. Sin Cara revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated what it meant growing up in the same town as Eddie Guerrero and how the WWE Superstar inspired him.

“Growing up in El Paso, Texas, which is where Eddie Guerrero grew up, I spent time as a young kid watching Eddie wrestle. I was about 8 years old when Eddie started wrestling at 18, and I got a first-look when he began to wrestle. It was awesome to see him evolve as a performer through the years and see what he became as a WWE world heavyweight champion.

In the Latino culture, Eddie is still remembered. In the case of some of my coworkers, like Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kalisto, we still talk about the impact Eddie had and certain things he used to do in the ring. He was one of those guys who went through the whole indie scene, also coming through Mexico City, AAA, ECW, New Japan, WCW, you name it. Eddie went all over the world trying to improve his craft. He influenced a lot of us through the years. In the case of myself, I was able to do a lot of things throughout my career admiring Eddie Guerrero. I’ve always worked hard and tried to be the best, and that’s the legacy Eddie has left behind.”

While Sin Cara was released from his WWE contract in late 2019, he managed to make a name for himself in the company before his departure.