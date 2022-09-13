WWE Hall of Famer claims he would have loved doing post-show media conferences

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed that he would have loved to do post-show media conferences back when he was an active wrestler.

The media conference that took place after All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view has eclipsed the show itself in terms of the news coming out of it. World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade about a bunch of people, including newly crowned AEW Trios Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The Elite reportedly got into a scuffle with The Voice of the Voiceless and his trainer Ace Steel. All involved parties have since been reportedly suspended, with new champions being crowned in their places.

This was not the first post-show media conference that AEW hosted. They do this after each of their pay-per-views. This is usually a smooth affair, with journalists and talent mostly having positive things to say about the product and the people.

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy recently gave an interview to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, where when he was asked about doing such press events while he was an active wrestler.

"I would have loved to have the opportunity to address the media after the matches. I think it's something that had been missing. Of course, the latest one in AEW turned out a little unusual in a way that might not be good for business, but I like the idea of Roman Reigns talking to the press after a big victory. I think it gives that added touch to what we do," Mick Foley said. [H/T Fightful]

On the same weekend, WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event also had a post-show media conference. The event went smoothly, as expected, with Roman Reigns staying in character the whole time he was present.

Are The Young Bucks planning to join WWE?

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from all positions in WWE and Triple H took over as the Head of Creative with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs.

The Game has brought back several wrestlers realier released by the company. The likes of Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano have made massive returns to the promotion.

Other names that is rumored to join the ranks include AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks. Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer has reported that since they were suspended from Tony Khan's company, they have sent out 'feelers' to people in WWE.

It doesn't seem likely that the duo will be jumping the ship so soon after helping establish AEW.

But, similar things were also said about former EVP Cody Rhodes, who signed with WWE earlier this year when he returned at WrestleMania 38. He would see great success before going out injured after Hell in a Cell.

