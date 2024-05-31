WWE Hall of Famer has a message for Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently sent a message to Randy Orton on social media. The veteran had nothing but praise for The Viper's current run.

After a nearly eighteen-month absence due to a severe back injury, Orton returned at the 2023 Survivor Series in arguably the best shape of his pro wrestling career. Even though The Apex Predator has managed to win singles matches on RAW, SmackDown, and live shows, he is struggling to secure a victory at Premium Live Event outings.

The 14-time World Champion last faced Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring PLE in the finals of the KOTR tournament. However, with an unfortunate streak of 0-5, Orton suffered an upset at the hands of The Ring General in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the records, the WWE Hall of Famer considers Randy Orton one of his all-time favorite wrestlers. Diamond Dallas Page took to X/Twitter and expressed his joy at seeing The Viper back in action and performing at such a high level.

"Still one of my favorite performers in the world of professional wrestling! Great to see @RandyOrton back in the ring doing his thing at such a high level! 💎," DDP wrote.

Check out the 68-year-old legend's tweet below:

Randy Orton's wife reveals how she deals with The Viper's female fans

The 44-year-old WWE Superstar's wife, Kim Orton recently opened up about dealing with Randy Orton's female admirers. The couple got married in 2015 and have a daughter together along with four kids from their previous marriages.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Kim Orton was asked how she handles female fans who are attracted to her husband. She said:

"It could be tough because people could be rude at times about it. Like, if they were a little bit nicer in how they approach the situation, then I'd be a little bit more lenient with it. Sometimes, they could be tough."

Check out the full video below:

Triple H during an interview with Byron Saxton in Saudi Arabia confirmed that The Apex Predator was pretty banged up following his match against Gunther. Fans will have to wait and see if Randy Orton will show up on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

